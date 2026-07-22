Interesting and Humour - page 1413
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Scottish Fold, I think.
There's a Scotch lop-eared in the picture. And the Folds - if my memory serves me correctly - are also Scottish, but straight-eared. They are born 50/50 as they are crossed with regular cats to get rid of their breed defects. I have a Scottish lop-eared on my avatar. Leo :))
fold just translates as fold, fold, fold... Scottish Fold is a Scottish lop.
Eh... old age... it's all gone out of my head. Can't remember my own cat's name... But they also have some straight ears, I'm too lazy to look up the name - I'm too lazy today...
Actually, there's a hell of a lot more to it. These Scots are descended from English ones, those from backyard farms...
Found a straight-eared one, it's Scottish Straight.
Yes, you can get confused :)
Actually, there's a hell of a lot more to it. These Scots are descended from English ones, those from backyard farms...
Found a straight-eared one, it's Scottish Straight.
Yeah, could be confused :)
Well, yeah, they look British. And plush, too. The breed was bred by accident. A Scotsman found a cat somewhere with lop ears and that was that. They didn't want to be on the official breed list at first.
The interesting thing about them is they're clever chickens... Sometimes I think they have the beginnings of intelligence... but that's my personal prejudice against my pet cat. Their habits are not catlike in the usual sense of the word. There's a lot of dogs and monkeys in there, too. Sometimes it is amazing how they make up puzzle games for themselves. In short, they are funny little people. :)