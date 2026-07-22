Interesting and Humour - page 996
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Mysterious phenomenon
An acquaintance of mine recently gave birth. She is breastfeeding. She is complaining that the baby is not eating properly. He seems to be sucking actively, but when she weighs him before and after feeding, there is almost no difference. We wonder about the weighing technique. Explains:
- I do not have special scales for babies, but I have a Japanese floor scale, very accurate, the accuracy is up to 10 grams. I take him in my arms, stand on the scale, write down the figure. I feed him, take him in my arms again and stand on the scale. The figure is the same, he doesn't add a gram. He should be sucking at least 100 grams.
I'm kind of stunned:
- Have you ever heard of the law of conservation of mass?
- What?
- Never mind, never mind. Ask your husband to weigh it.
- All right. I don't see how that helps, though.
It did. In my husband's arms, the baby began to gain weight dramatically.
(c) gostrov
Mysterious phenomenon
An acquaintance of mine recently gave birth. She is breastfeeding. She is complaining that the baby is not eating properly. He seems to be sucking actively, but when she weighs him before and after feeding, there is almost no difference. We wonder about the weighing technique. Explains:
- I do not have special scales for babies, but I have a Japanese floor scale, very accurate, the accuracy is up to 10 grams. I take him in my arms, stand on the scale, write down the figure. I feed him, take him in my arms again and stand on the scale. The figure is the same, he doesn't add a gram. He should be sucking at least 100 grams.
I'm kind of stunned:
- Have you ever heard of the law of conservation of mass?
- What?
- Never mind, never mind. Ask your husband to weigh it.
- All right. I don't see how that helps, though.
It did. In my husband's arms, the baby began to gain weight dramatically.
(c) gostrov
You could have told her about the law of conservation of energy!)))
A unique Russian-designed screenless display goes on sale
You should also tell her about the law of conservation of energy!)))
how to live ((
how to live ((.
As it used to be. Tellingly, the Head of the Department of Education (if that) writes like a schoolboy with a failing grade.
It's fucked up, comrades.
p.s. I don't usually write in threads like this, but I couldn't resist this time.