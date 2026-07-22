Interesting and Humour - page 1633
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- Yeah.
- Are you sure about the draft?
- Exactly ?
- To action?
- Yeah. Shit.
- Are you sure?
Well, you can't take it so seriously) there are cat people, there are dog people, there are cat-phobes and dog-phobes.
It's a lost cause and absolutely useless to start a cat fight between them, because the two sides will stick to their opinions.
Do not sweat it, gentlemen. Or worry more actively )
I remember you gave the cat with the mirror as an example:
The top one doesn't count, it's not a dog.
And on the second one, the dog plays with the reflection, knowing it's a reflection. And he's not attacking it like that cat.
According to BMW's version, Mercedes can also deliver pleasure.
The top one doesn't count, it's not a dog.
And the second one is a dog playing with a reflection, knowing it's a reflection. Instead of attacking it like that cat.
1. Yeah, something's true... I didn't notice it was a hamster.
2. Did the dog itself tell you that it realises it's its reflection? She's just like that cat, she thinks it's the other dog (cat). The cat is defending its territory and the dog is playing with the guest - the intelligence level is exactly the same. It's just that everyone's instincts are different.
Well, you can't take it so seriously) there are cat people, there are dog people, there are cat-phobes and dog-phobes.
It's a lost cause and absolutely useless to start a cat fight between them, because the two sides will stick to their opinions.
Do not sweat it, gentlemen. Or worry more actively )
Charming and ironic drawings by artist Tanya Tavlla