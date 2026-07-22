Interesting and Humour - page 2522
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Sing the Song of BAME
YouTube launches GIF animation from video
11 days to go until the new year
- What did you say?
- I said, scoop it up with two pots.
- Man, why are you drinking water from this lake? All the waste from nearby dachas pours into it, and from the chemical factory too.
- What did you say?
- I said, scoop it with two pots.
Translating from Neanderthal to Russian.
A man lives in the vicinity of a radioactive lake, notices that a man is unknowingly harming his health.
But after finding out that the man is a foreigner, he decides that he should not treat him humanely, and it is better to give advice which will kill him.
Mind you, what's the humour here?
Translating from Neanderthal to Russian.
A man lives in the vicinity of a radioactive lake, notices that a man is unknowingly harming his health.
But after finding out that the man is a foreigner, he decides that he should not treat him humanely, and it is better to give advice which will kill him.
Attention question: what is the humour here?
Foreigners (in your terms Neanderthals), with few exceptions, understand the humour of non-foreigners (in your terms Russians).
And the humour is that you do not understand humour.
Warning conclusion: you are not Russian.
Translating from Neanderthal to Russian.
A man lives in the vicinity of a radioactive lake, notices that a man is unknowingly harming his health.
But after finding out that the man is a foreigner, he decides that he should not treat him humanely, and it is better to give advice which will kill him.
Mind you, what's the humour in this?
I heard that shit ( in the sense of an answer ) a couple of years ago... :-)))
the humour here is that you're from one magical land and a blind man can't paint the dawn, sorry...... :-)))