Interesting and Humour - page 2522

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Hmm. Also an option.
Гастарбайтеры начали покидать Россию из-за курса рубля и экзамена по языку
Гастарбайтеры начали покидать Россию из-за курса рубля и экзамена по языку
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 19 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Трудовые мигранты массово покидают Россию из-за ослабления рубля и закона, который обязывает их проходить платный тест на знание русского языка. "Да, мигранты покидают Россию. Сегодня планируют уезжать после нового года более 25% мигрантов и перевести свою деятельность в другие страны", - сказал "Интерфаксу...
 
Sing the Song of BAME
 
newdigital:
Sing the Song of BAME
Мурзилки Int. - пародия «Bahama Mama» (Boney M.)
Мурзилки Int. - пародия «Bahama Mama» (Boney M.)
  • www.youtube.com
Анна Чапман чуть не соблазнила Барака Обаму.
 
Somm:

YouTube launches GIF animation from video

Hmm, I need to create a video from thousands of gifs, is there such a service or program? What's it for - my robot can save screenshots in gif format via WindowScreenShot function. Need to make a movie )))
 

11 days to go until the new year

11 days to go until the new year

 
http://psbideaspace.4ionline.ru/ - competition from Promsvyaz bank
 
- Man, why do you drink water from this lake? All the waste from the nearby dachas pours into it, and the chemical factory too.
- What did you say?
- I said, scoop it up with two pots.
 
artmedia70:
- Man, why are you drinking water from this lake? All the waste from nearby dachas pours into it, and from the chemical factory too.
- What did you say?
- I said, scoop it with two pots.

Translating from Neanderthal to Russian.

A man lives in the vicinity of a radioactive lake, notices that a man is unknowingly harming his health.

But after finding out that the man is a foreigner, he decides that he should not treat him humanely, and it is better to give advice which will kill him.

Mind you, what's the humour here?

 
Urain:

Translating from Neanderthal to Russian.

A man lives in the vicinity of a radioactive lake, notices that a man is unknowingly harming his health.

But after finding out that the man is a foreigner, he decides that he should not treat him humanely, and it is better to give advice which will kill him.

Attention question: what is the humour here?

Foreigners (in your terms Neanderthals), with few exceptions, understand the humour of non-foreigners (in your terms Russians).

And the humour is that you do not understand humour.

Warning conclusion: you are not Russian.

 
Urain:

Translating from Neanderthal to Russian.

A man lives in the vicinity of a radioactive lake, notices that a man is unknowingly harming his health.

But after finding out that the man is a foreigner, he decides that he should not treat him humanely, and it is better to give advice which will kill him.

Mind you, what's the humour in this?

I heard that shit ( in the sense of an answer ) a couple of years ago... :-)))

the humour here is that you're from one magical land and a blind man can't paint the dawn, sorry...... :-)))

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