Interesting and Humour - page 3230
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so, careful with the painting ! you can already hear the machine once - rolling on and picking up speed
Yeah, that's great. I wish we had more teachers like that.
Please don't be provocative here. It's not about the teacher. It's about the branch. Passions are running high. Have you ever had one of these? I'm sensing some people are going to bed as blood enemies. Tomorrow we'll be missing someone, in a bathhouse.
I'm out of here. It's Friday, the heat, the Olympics.
Rumour has it that someone didn't like the character in the centre, but in my opinion he's just mediocre. Loza's a better drawer.
Which one isLoza ? do not recognize you - usually accompanied by a good reference! sometimes with a good drawing ... ( Cats where again? ) actually really liked
i have a feeling that after a political article - you're spoiled - you haven't got your tenner back yet ! Amnesty, spring, April, came - already said I was glad ... ...and the branch is buzzing again...
there are rumours here and there and toothless old women are spreading them around .... (C) Vysotsky ( No passport, no picture either)
this is also better - with confirmation, otherwise verses by Vysotsky springs to mind
Vine who ? I don't recognize you - usually accompanied by a good reference! sometimes with a good picture ... ( Cats where again ? ) actually really liked
i have a feeling that after a political article - you're spoiled - you haven't got your tenner back yet ! Amnesty, spring, April, came - already said I was glad ... ...and the branch is buzzing again...
there are rumours here and there and toothless old women are spreading them around .... (C) Vysotsky ( No passport, no picture either)
this is also better - with confirmation, otherwise verses by Vysotsky springs to mind
Did you see Hatter when she was young?
No ? Look, she was beautiful.
I met the man from Basseynaya Street in St. Petersburg. You know, the absent-minded one. But then she married some Bolkonsky... and that was it. Became the person we know.
Somebody's got sclerosis.) I don't have any SEALs. What's a Vine... he's the only one, Yuri.
I will not search for that post - (it may be deleted) in which I personally asked you a few years ago to post a picture with kittens and you actually posted them to everyone's and my joy
So I have a perfectly good memory and you've forgotten it - early sclerosis... ? it happens - although it is strange that a young man could not remember what was going on a couple of years ago - I do not remember the date and you do not remember the date - not to mention the date
we have a vine... ? there's a lot of vines in life ... come on, let's pretend - though - well - no reference - no vines
the artist you mentioned is better known than vines who don't even have a first name, not to mention a reference
i will not search for this post - (it may be deleted) in which i personally asked you a few years ago to post a picture with kittens and you actually posted them to everyone's and my joy
I have a good memory and you've forgotten it - early sclerosis... ? it happens - although it is strange that a young man could not remember what was going on a couple of years ago - I do not remember the date and you do not remember the date - not to mention the date
we have a vine... ? there's a lot of vines in life ... come on, let's pretend - though - well - no reference - no vines
the artist you mentioned is better known than Vine who doesn't even have a first name, not to mention a reference
Erm...you see Yuri ....
Uh... you see, Yuri .......
yeah yeah... sure... some of us maybe me maybe you - wanted to subtly scoff... but i guess not
Actually reading Mishek can be very interesting but not in this case.
Well obviously not a good time, not a good bathing time.
Although God knows, 10 years from now the situation would probably be even worse ! - after 10 years you could forget - everything - and it is probably quite natural
i get the feeling that you/you were/are more fun before and more interesting.