Interesting and Humour - page 793

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Silent:

They're getting ready for spring :)


.... It's the opening of bathing season...
 
MrGold166:

I'll leave it here ) for those in the tank:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fe4fyhzS3UM

You don't have to leave that shit here.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:
Can we not leave this shit here
no
 

insider ))

 
 

Happy Holidays everyone )

See you in the new year

 
I'm already getting confused here about which branches are English and which are not :)
Three hours until New Year's Eve in my location.
 
Happy new year 2013!
 

What can I wish for...? I wish a conscious look, not just for 2013, but for the rest of my life.




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