Interesting and Humour - page 793
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They're getting ready for spring :)
.... It's the opening of bathing season...
I'll leave it here ) for those in the tank:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fe4fyhzS3UM
Can we not leave this shit here
27 fantastic ideas that came true in 2012
and a "small" plan for 2013 :)
Construction of largest gamma-ray observatory started in Tunkinskaya Valley (Buryatia)
insider ))
Happy Holidays everyone )
See you in the new year
Three hours until New Year's Eve in my location.
What can I wish for...? I wish a conscious look, not just for 2013, but for the rest of my life.