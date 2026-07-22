Interesting and Humour - page 2458
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A Shepherd's Tone is a sound formed by a superposition of sine waves whose frequencies are multiples of each other (the sounds are arranged in octaves). It creates the illusion of an infinitely ascending or descending tone, when in fact its pitch does not change at all.
Psychologists have established that each particular person hears in Shepard's tone either only rising or only falling. During the First World War British conscripts were tested for Shepherd's tone - those who heard a rising tone were not allowed into the army. It is believed that such people are prone to schizophrenia, unmotivated aggression and suicide. A healthy person hears a decreasing tone.
In this example Shepherd's tone goes up several octaves with a gradual decrease in volume as one approaches the higher pitch and rises from the lower pitch.
Wikipedia has two downward examples: Shepherd's Tone >>>.
You can, of course, make a chord that has both downshift and upshift at the same time. In that case it would be more difficult to make sense of, especially for those with an undeveloped musical ear.
Psychologists, who establish such diagnoses, themselves it would be nice to see a psychiatrist. This is because the presence or absence of hearing has nothing to do with schizophrenia.
A Shepherd's Tone is a sound formed by a superposition of sine waves whose frequencies are multiples of each other (the sounds are arranged in octaves). It creates the illusion of an infinitely ascending or descending tone, when in fact its pitch does not change at all.
Psychologists have established that each particular person hears in Shepard's tone either only rising or only falling. During the First World War British conscripts were tested for Shepherd's tone - those who heard a rising tone were not allowed into the army. It is believed that such people are prone to schizophrenia, unmotivated aggression and suicide. A healthy person hears a decreasing tone.
And to continue the theme. Find out if you are left-handed by the nature of your brain with music ))
Turns out my parents are bastards, why did they have to retrain me?
Is it such a scam? A rising tone is recorded and it is said to be heard only by lunatics ))))
I can hear both up and down. So, according to the above interpretation, intermittent high frequency schizophrenia.
I can only hope for a scam or blame the sound card).
Is it such a divorce? It has a rising tone and says that only lunatics can hear it ))))
That's it, I'm off to eat fly and toadstools - for the test is not passed :).
Spit out the caca. We're being cheated. There's even a rise in tone on the spectrum.
Let's spin it:
It will change your life!
... the spectrum shows an increase in tone.
Spin: