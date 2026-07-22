Interesting and Humour - page 1631

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What a shitty morning in St Petersburg


 
Mischek:

only by a margin of 2.

http://www.adme.ru/hudozhniki-i-art-proekty/eto-iskusstvo-ili-detskij-lepet-569155

Children are better at drawing
 
 

It's a dog

It's a cat.

 
Mischek:

It's a dog

It's a cat.

It feels like you have some kind of complex.

 
Contender:

It feels like you have some kind of complex.

Athletic

Let's discuss the Nobel Prize in economics, then.

What do you think of the topic?

 
Mischek:
Sporty
Better anti-aircraft :)
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