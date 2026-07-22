Interesting and Humour - page 1424

New comment
 
 
 
 

ottlah:I wasa bit shocked the first time contextual advertising started coming in based on the content of personal emails rather than search queries. When I got used to it, the persistent advertisements for animal adoption and cremation were particularly astonishing. I agonisingly tried to remember what, when and to whom (but definitely inebriated) I had written about it.

denwer: "die, bitch"?

 
The wedding: - Do you take this woman to be your wife? - No. How about this one?
 
Mischek:
Wedding: Do you take this woman to be your wife? - No. How about this one?

Apparently a continuation of that wedding :)

xxx:I've seen a tinsel-lined Christmas tree in a rubbish dump in July, I've seen a moth-eaten stuffed raccoon in a tank top and with a cut glass in its clutches, but today was epic! Two torn balalaika's next to the town hall ))))

xxx:Good wedding yesterday!

 
 
1...141714181419142014211422142314241425142614271428142914301431...4979
New comment