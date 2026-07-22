Interesting and Humour - page 1424
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ottlah:I wasa bit shocked the first time contextual advertising started coming in based on the content of personal emails rather than search queries. When I got used to it, the persistent advertisements for animal adoption and cremation were particularly astonishing. I agonisingly tried to remember what, when and to whom (but definitely inebriated) I had written about it.
denwer: "die, bitch"?
Wedding: Do you take this woman to be your wife? - No. How about this one?
Apparently a continuation of that wedding :)
xxx:I've seen a tinsel-lined Christmas tree in a rubbish dump in July, I've seen a moth-eaten stuffed raccoon in a tank top and with a cut glass in its clutches, but today was epic! Two torn balalaika's next to the town hall ))))
xxx:Good wedding yesterday!