Interesting and Humour - page 2509

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Parisienne Walkways (Gary Moore)

Nostalgia.... Childhood tunes. Went to one of Gary's last concerts...
 
 
 
The Central Bank will increase transparency of the forex market for Russians
ЦБ РФ повысит для россиян прозрачность форекс-рынка
ЦБ РФ повысит для россиян прозрачность форекс-рынка
  • www.vestifinance.ru
Банк России работает над законопроектом для российских форекс-дилеров. Новые поправки коснутся и банков. Цель – снизить риски и повысить прозрачность валютных спекуляций для всех участников рынка.
 

Their morals

Изнасилование пингвинов морскими котиками привлекло внимание ученых
Изнасилование пингвинов морскими котиками привлекло внимание ученых
  • 2014.11.18
  • lenta.ru
Морские котики все чаще насилуют пингвинов на острове Марион у побережья Антарктиды, выяснили ученые. О причинах и особенностях необычного сексуального поведения ластоногих рассказывается в журнале Polar Biology, а коротко о нем сообщает BBC Earth. Впервые южноафриканские ученые заметили, как морской котик пытается совокупиться с королевским...
 
 
 
Mischek:

Thank you, in light of recent cataclysms, here's an illustration of the relationship between the size of the planet and the volume of water on earth. I didn't save the link.

It's bullshit, just scaring people with it.
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rvv2006:
friday)))) cool madam ))))))))
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