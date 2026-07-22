Interesting and Humour - page 1387
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A real challenge.
A bear fell into a trap hole 19.617 metres deep. Its time of fall was 2 seconds. What colour was the bear?
А. White (polar bear)
B. Brown
C. Black
D. Black and brown (Malay bear)
E. Grey (grizzly bear)
Even though the correct answer is not indisputable, it's still a good one )
:)
Pour me a whisky!
It's eight in the morning, isn't it?!
OK, throw some cereal in there!
Husband and wife make a new password for the computer. Husband types in, "My dick. The wife falls to the floor laughing because the computer says, "Error! Too short!'
A group of Russian tourists lost in the jungle were found by swearing parrots.
A call to tech support:My Google won't open...
Is the modem light on?
Yes. Only it's not a light bulb, it's a thyristor LED.
Um... Yeah, I guess the problem is on our side...
The ever-young Odessa language:
* Open sors does not mean that anyone can edit the code in question
* There are dozens of programming languages in active use. There are hundreds of programming languages nobody uses
* Creating any website or application is work
* What programmers learn in university rarely overlaps with their workflow after graduation
* Just because I'm a programmer doesn't mean I know why you can't run Word
* Programming is not about pounding the keys, it's about making the logical chains. You can do it going to bed, walking in the park, looking out the window, whatever.
* not all programmers wear glasses and jumpers with reindeer, Star Wars fanatics *
* I have no idea how to hack the Pentagon! *
* You can count to a thousand on four fingers *
* a = a + 1 is okay *
* building a website and building an app are two different things *
* Some cool software for a lot of money is not gonna solve the organizational problems in your company.
* Programming is not maths
* Under the bonnet of your everyday programs, operating systems and websites is the silent horror as if you took apart a brand new Boeing and saw that the fuel tank is propped up by coat hangers and the landing gear is taped together with duct tape