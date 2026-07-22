Interesting and Humour - page 4916
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You should spend your free time in an interesting way!
God, how boring my life is!
Oh, Drimmer from the Ka-Pex is here!
Hello, hello, and good cheer everyone, working hard in space orbit, we now live in a unique time when there are assets in the public eye and giving a very vague idea of intrinsic value hence the volatility, or else they will regulate and be a pittance and have to go to the factory... and there all the jobs are already taken, hehe...
The eighth-grader was late for class
At first, after reading the thread about the new 3081 platforms I wanted to write there, but after thinking about it, I didn't...
I've been bringing my Redmi3s back to the factory settings. Well, nothing is erased. In native recovery, too, is not erased. Turns out the phone has a custom bootloader, and I forgot it was under the system. Wiped everything and the system too. (first, of course, I downloaded a backup of the phone to my computer, but did not look at what was there). I pressed the button to reboot and replied: "You do not have the system"))), I start searching for the firmware. I understand that the firmware on 3ks is Chinese and global, for 3s like the same, but no info. I download the firmware. Zipp check does not pass, I download without checking, as was a brick, and remained so. Find last global for 3S. Same without checking start downloading ..... It takes 8 hours to load. I turn it off and get a full brick that doesn't charge and doesn't respond to anything. So only without battery you can pick it up, and that's not certain. Accidentally went to the backup on the computer and I see there the firmware that was on the phone))))
KINO music video 2021
Relevant
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Bummer...
Tremendous...
class
I wonder how much "flight range" he has
class
I wonder how much "flight range" it has.
I'm wondering the maximum flight ceiling. Probably can't go high - it's unstable in the wind