Interesting and Humour - page 4964

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Denis Sartakov #:

swift, sanctions are nonsense, here's the real kick

below the belt, that's too much!

I think any humour around politics is inappropriate now.

On the substance of trading, from March 1 it is forbidden to make foreign currency transfers to overseas accounts. Goodbye foreign brokers.

If this goes on, it will be impossible to withdraw anything.

 

Economic downturn

Growth

 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

I think any humour around politics is inappropriate now.

On the merits of trading, since 1 March it has been forbidden to make foreign currency transfers to accounts abroad. Goodbye foreign brokers.

If this goes on, it will not be possible to withdraw anything either.

Well, what else is left in this absurd self-destructive situation, except humour, because humour has always been the means of last resort in all crazy times... only of course this humour has nothing to do with this horrible humanitarian disaster... but to markets and sanctions that end up hitting their own 😑

 
Denis Sartakov #:

swift, sanctions are nonsense, here's the real kick

below the belt, that's too much !


but with mushrooms it's ok 😉

 

*

fly agaric

 
PapaYozh #:

*

What's the book? A teaspoonful of spirit tincture, three times a day. Isn't that too much?

 
PapaYozh #:

RED FLY AGARIC MUSHROOM

That's how moose eat it, to heal it).

Mushrooms have been heavily studied in medicine lately, microdosing of fly agarics is already on the market, there are also chaga and urchin.

*Bad, is not a medicine. Consult a specialist before use.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

What's the book? A teaspoonful of alcoholic tincture, and three times a day. Isn't it too much?

there used to be (or still is?) such a wonderful digest magazine "my beautiful garden"...

years ago (not everyone here was born then) I saw an issue of "plants not for the garden" at my mother-in-law's place, a la poisonous and narcotic plants. With a listing, methods of cultivation and partly preparation and so on.

believe me - a fly agaric compared to that, you can eat it without hiccups :-)

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

What's the book? A teaspoonful of alcoholic tincture, and three times a day. Isn't that too much?



book


But it's not my book, someone posted it on another forum.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

What's the book? A teaspoonful of alcoholic tincture, and three times a day. Isn't that too much?

Well, someone is trying to use urinotherapy... It's safer to treat with fly agarics. You're dead and it doesn't hurt...

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