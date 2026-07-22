Interesting and Humour - page 494

New comment
[Deleted]  
Type "Do a barrel roll" into the Google search bar, try switching between search types (pictures, text). Do a barrel roll is one of the internet's most famous memes, originating in the Star Fox arcade, where it made your plane invulnerable for a few seconds. By the way, typing the word tilt into a google search box will also change your google a bit :)
 

No, look at this. Who fastens a mainline screwdriver like that? I'd rip their paws off all of them. Give me a 12-gauge wrench.


[Deleted]  
[Deleted]  
A pirate ship is sailing on the sea. Young asks the old bosun questions: - Is the black mark a sign of death? Bosun: - Yes. - And the blue one? - It's no good either...
 
Mischek:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum

You could also sell a kidney and invest in a forum :)

MMM rules in the minds of those who suffer.

 
Urain:

You could also sell a kidney and invest in a forum :)

MMM rules in the minds of those who suffer.

I like "our friends".

 
 
 
1...487488489490491492493494495496497498499500501...4979
New comment