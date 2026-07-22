Interesting and Humour - page 494
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No, look at this. Who fastens a mainline screwdriver like that? I'd rip their paws off all of them. Give me a 12-gauge wrench.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum
You could also sell a kidney and invest in a forum :)
MMM rules in the minds of those who suffer.
You could also sell a kidney and invest in a forum :)
MMM rules in the minds of those who suffer.
I like "our friends".