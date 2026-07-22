Interesting and Humour - page 2929
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I'll be there in May, although with my girlfriend. But I'll keep an eye out.)
The freshness of the egg - that makes sense, the stale one is already gassy.
Here, the reason is slightly different - the egg during storage gradually loses moisture (through micro-pores in the shell evaporates), and since the volume of the shell does not change, the specific density of the egg decreases and it begins to acquire buoyancy, the longer it is stored, the more moisture it loses, the more it floats in water, as shown in the picture.
Eh! Well done, bull!
No, it's like going to Tula with your samovar and gun...
What our pets do when we're not home:
A trader nicknamed Dude (from the article)
How about another option - as a benchmark for comparison...?
What's to compare? A samovar with a gun???
Your samovar with the locals.
Your own samovar with the locals.