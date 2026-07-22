Interesting and Humour - page 1180
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Are you a $@&&&twit?
Thanks.
Not so much that you don't know what's humorous and what's political.
Interesting moderation you have with the deletion of posts. If you look at it now, me and Swan are like two fags against the morality fighter San'ko.
I left a similar thread two years ago when it got forgotten and went too petrosian. That's normal. Things change.
The same thing should have happened to the five. It's an objective process, but it's fucking quick, and it hurts.
No, I didn't drink and nothing will change tomorrow. I'm sick of it.
Here's another apolitical rally
SINGLE GIRLS' RALLY
That's how you hammer nails. ))
don't go overboard and you'll be fine, keep posting boobs, no one will think you're okay with "them"
Well, I forgot to agree with you about what to post here.
I think you need to apologize for yesterday's mega-fight
Yes, if everyone here is sorry ...
I remember a good thread on an English-language thread. One usher started a thread with a simple name - "Hi". Another posted his hi ... Too bad the thread got deleted ... Such a good thread - several threads in one day, and everyone was saying hi to each other.
Yes, if everyone here is sorry ...
I remember a good thread on an English-language thread. One usher started a thread with a simple name - "Hi". Another posted his hi ... Too bad the thread got deleted ... Such a good thread - several threads in one day, and everyone was saying hi to each other.
the same thing happens on the fourth forum :)
Good night