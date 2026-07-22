Interesting and Humour - page 4978

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😁


 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Vladislav Boyko #:

😁


Good music bro
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

😁


Nice music
 

Why do I find this funny?😁


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Why do I find this funny?😁


Because the dude narrating sounds like he's 10 years old and already, he knows how to create clickbait.😂
 

I popped into the freelance section out of curiosity. 71 applications for a job in 2 days – impressive!😁

This is the first time I've seen so many applications. Looks like the competition has increased a bit.😁


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I popped into the freelance section out of curiosity. 71 applications for a job in 2 days – impressive!😁

This is the first time I've seen so many applications. Looks like the competition has increased a bit.😁

I agree. IMHO, the competition has increased due to AI development. Therefore, there are not more human developers but there are less jobs.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
I agree. IMHO, the competition has increased due to AI development. Therefore, there are not more human developers but there are less jobs.

I could be wrong, but I suspect there is now a percentage of developers who don't write code by hand at all (the code is written by AI).

If I understand the CEO's recent comments (#32, #35) correctly, there is no reduction in the number/volume of jobs at the moment. He predicts that freelancing will likely stagnate or decline, but will nonetheless survive. The market continues to grow (both in number and volume of sales), by the way.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I could be wrong, but I suspect there is now a percentage of developers who don't write code by hand at all (the code is written by AI).

If I understand the CEO's recent comments (#32, #35) correctly, there is no reduction in the number/volume of jobs at the moment. He predicts that freelancing will likely stagnate or decline, but will nonetheless survive. The market continues to grow (both in number and volume of sales), by the way.

The mql5.com Market is more and more flooded with AI generated products.
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