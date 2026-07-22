Interesting and Humour - page 4978
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Why do I find this funny?😁
Why do I find this funny?😁
I popped into the freelance section out of curiosity. 71 applications for a job in 2 days – impressive!😁
This is the first time I've seen so many applications. Looks like the competition has increased a bit.😁
I popped into the freelance section out of curiosity. 71 applications for a job in 2 days – impressive!😁
This is the first time I've seen so many applications. Looks like the competition has increased a bit.😁
I agree. IMHO, the competition has increased due to AI development. Therefore, there are not more human developers but there are less jobs.
I could be wrong, but I suspect there is now a percentage of developers who don't write code by hand at all (the code is written by AI).
If I understand the CEO's recent comments (#32, #35) correctly, there is no reduction in the number/volume of jobs at the moment. He predicts that freelancing will likely stagnate or decline, but will nonetheless survive. The market continues to grow (both in number and volume of sales), by the way.
I could be wrong, but I suspect there is now a percentage of developers who don't write code by hand at all (the code is written by AI).
If I understand the CEO's recent comments (#32, #35) correctly, there is no reduction in the number/volume of jobs at the moment. He predicts that freelancing will likely stagnate or decline, but will nonetheless survive. The market continues to grow (both in number and volume of sales), by the way.