Interesting and Humour - page 3515

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[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:

This is a forum dedicated to trading and programming.

Your opinion on yen crosses for now?

P.S. Is there nowhere else for you "oolgians" to graze?


Exactly, a forum for trading and programming. Then why ... You have participated in political disputes, with one participant banned for 10 years, and you are clean and free and talk about trading now?

 
JQS:


Exactly, a forum for trading and programming. Then why... Did you get involved in a political argument, with one participant banned for 10 years, and you're clean and free and talking for trading now?

Because you are a provocateur.
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:
Because you're a provocateur.


That's very controversial. My opinion is that you are a provocateur. For example, I asked you not to "poke", yet you persist in doing so deliberately. That is provocation, you are a provocateur. You are trying to get me on emotion now, just as you did Joo back then.
Therefore, you are not only a provocateur, but also a lycimer and a man without conscience, just like your namesake Fedoseyev.

 
JQS:


This is very controversial. My opinion - you are a provocateur. For example I asked you not to "poke", yet you persist in doing so deliberately. That is provocation, you are a provocateur. You are trying to get me emotional now, just as you did Joo back then.

Make up your mind - it's either me or Dmitry Fedoseyev!

And remove the insult to Dmitry from your post. Or do you think that because you wrote in white font you are very clever?

 
 
Vitalie Postolache:

It's all for the general public )

But there are other "stars" for solvent aesthetes:

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СМИ узнали об участии Пола Маккартни в новогодней вечеринке Абрамовича
СМИ узнали об участии Пола Маккартни в новогодней вечеринке Абрамовича
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Российский миллиардер, владелец Millhouse Роман Абрамович устроил новогоднюю вечеринку на одном из антильских островов — острове Сен-Барт для олигархов из России и стран СНГ с участием таких мировых звезд, как один из лидеров группы «Битлз» сэр Пол Маккартни и группа The Killers. Концерт состоялся 1 января, пишет Billboard. Фрагмент выступления...
 
 
Server Muradasilov:
Why didn't they write that the cheburek is hot and you can burn yourself? It's not working!
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
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I'll call and tell them to work on it, because it's really not good)))
 
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