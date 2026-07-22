Interesting and Humour - page 3515
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This is a forum dedicated to trading and programming.
Your opinion on yen crosses for now?
P.S. Is there nowhere else for you "oolgians" to graze?
Exactly, a forum for trading and programming. Then why ... You have participated in political disputes, with one participant banned for 10 years, and you are clean and free and talk about trading now?
Exactly, a forum for trading and programming. Then why... Did you get involved in a political argument, with one participant banned for 10 years, and you're clean and free and talking for trading now?
Because you're a provocateur.
That's very controversial. My opinion is that you are a provocateur. For example, I asked you not to "poke", yet you persist in doing so deliberately. That is provocation, you are a provocateur. You are trying to get me on emotion now, just as you did Joo back then.
Therefore, you are not only a provocateur, but also a lycimer and a man without conscience, just like your namesake Fedoseyev.
This is very controversial. My opinion - you are a provocateur. For example I asked you not to "poke", yet you persist in doing so deliberately. That is provocation, you are a provocateur. You are trying to get me emotional now, just as you did Joo back then.
Make up your mind - it's either me or Dmitry Fedoseyev!
And remove the insult to Dmitry from your post. Or do you think that because you wrote in white font you are very clever?
It's all for the general public )
But there are other "stars" for solvent aesthetes:
.
Why didn't they write that the cheburek is hot and you can burn yourself? It's not working!