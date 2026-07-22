Interesting and Humour - page 4290

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The world has been foretold the crisis: which currencies are better to buy.

https://www.obozrevatel.com/economics/miru-predrekli-krizis-kakie-valyutyi-luchshe-zakupat.htm

Миру предрекли кризис: какие валюты лучше закупать
Миру предрекли кризис: какие валюты лучше закупать
  • www.obozrevatel.com
Экономисты объяснили, как сохранить деньги в случае рецессии
 
 
Alexander Ivanov:
Hi!)

Looking for a girl trader, smart , to chat about the secrets of trading... 😂😂😂😋😎👍

About me , don't drink , don't smoke , don't swear , don't hit , .

Email, always happy to 😂😂😂😂
 

Olkhon Island

Baikal, Russia.

View from Olkhon Island.

 
Hi!)

Looking for a girl trader, smart , to chat about the secrets of trading... 😂😂😂😋😎👍

About myself , don't drink , don't smoke , don't swear , don't hit , .

Email, always happy to 😂😂😂😂
 
Alexander Ivanov:
Hi!)

Looking for a girl trader, smart , to chat about the secrets of trading... 😂😂😂😋😎👍

About myself , don't drink , don't smoke , don't swear , don't hit , .

Email me, always a pleasure 😂😂😂😂

To Mamba, bro !

It's a lot easier there.

 
Georgiy Merts:

To Mamba, bro !

It's a lot easier there.

😂😂😂👍

Are there girl traders there?
 
Alexander Ivanov:
😂😂😂👍

Are there girl traders there? 😂

There's all of them out there.

I just don't understand why you need traders ? What are you going to do with a broad that you need her necessarily as a trader ?

 

. .

https://m.gazeta.ru/amp/politics/news/2018/07/01/n_11728399.shtml

В Британии прошла секретная репетиция на случай смерти Елизаветы II
В Британии прошла секретная репетиция на случай смерти Елизаветы II
  • m.gazeta.ru
Британские министры приняли участие в секретной репетиции на случай смерти королевы Елизаветы II, передает РИА «Новости». Отмечается, что секретная репетиция для подготовки к 10-дневному национальному трауру в случае смерти королевы прошла на прошлой неделе. В ходе репетиции прорабатывались действия на следующий день после возможной кончины...
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