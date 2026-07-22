Interesting and Humour - page 1417
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At least the ad is funny
At least the ad is funny
This is the picture I see (I haven't paid attention to it before). People have gone a little crazy with these smartphones. Literally, some do not even have their own place (several people live in one room), they can barely make ends meet (not enough money), but they have a smartphone, which is taken on credit for two years.
And having that most useless thing in their possession (for most people it really is useless), they usually then just try to capture, some crap as a memento. It's most laughable when basically everyone is taking a picture of someone (themselves mostly) in front of something. Like "I've been here".
It's crazy. :)
"Skolkovo sued Ilya Ponomaryov for 2.7 million roubles
Some of it had to be paid back).
And having the most useful thing in your possession
I can't imagine going without it.
All right. For you, you must really need that thing.
I gave an example of an extreme case where some people take credit for things they don't really need at the moment, just to keep up with the crowd and not stand out because they don't have the same thing as the people around them. In general, it's a natural impulse of course. Just not everyone thinks in time, whether he really needs it (now or at all) or not. So the thing is useful with its mobility and versatility. Especially when you just got used to it and cannot imagine yourself without it. You have to take pictures and show them to others all the time. For some people it might be entertainment or even the meaning of life. ))
Download the anti-tobacco and alcohol ads I posted above (a couple of pages ago) onto your smartphone. And whenever you feel like smoking, watch them. Use your device in a healthy way and get up on skis. On real skis, not fake ones. ))
Put the criminals on trial! Ten years for each!
Chelyabinsk men-tourists in Poland beat a bear to a pulp. Polish bear and Poles in shock
All right. For you, you must really need that thing.
I gave an example of an extreme case where some people take credit for things they don't really need at the moment, just to keep up with the crowd and not stand out because they don't have the same thing as the people around them. In general, it's a natural impulse of course. Not everyone just think about time, whether he really needs it (now or at all) or not. So the thing is useful with its mobility and versatility. Especially when you just got used to it and cannot imagine yourself without it. You have to take pictures and show them to others all the time. For some people it might be entertainment or even the meaning of life. ))
Download the anti-tobacco and alcohol ads I posted above (a couple of pages ago) to your smartphone. And whenever you feel like smoking, watch them. Use your device in a healthy way and get up on skis. On real skis, not fake ones. ))
There are programs like timers to quit smoking.) Bullshit. .
Of the real need is the live navigation, really saves you from just now forming traffic jams.
The family like radar is always there to see where the baby is.
All the mail is at your fingertips
Google Drive at your fingertips
Google image translator (labels, signs) on hand
The scanner is needed less often but when it is, you have to shout and shout, and then it is done.)
And all sorts of useful things like TrackID (an unfamiliar tune played for example in a car with a radio, recognizable in 10 seconds with the author and the artist)
All integrated, while the baby is small, you want to know what's up. Any pictures and videos taken by my son, immediately uploaded to his google + and available for viewing. Just in case ))