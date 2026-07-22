Interesting and Humour - page 1371
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
- Dad, what's next, the moon or New York?
- Son, you're a big boy and you should be ashamed to ask such silly questions. Look out the window and look at the sky. What do you see?
- The moon.
- That's right. Do you see New York anywhere?
- No.
- Then conclude accordingly!
Moscow. 10 August. Intersax.
The Kremlin and the White House have condemned the reluctance of Moscow's acting mayor Sergei Sobyanin to participate in election debates. "The president is extremely surprised that the main candidate does not want to debate with his opponents, " a Kremlin source told Intersax...
The PR people are such PR people..."anyone but Sobyanin".
Normal move ))
Not everyone likes it ... I personally only when I'm in the mood ...
Elena Frolova August (E. Frolova - M. Tsvetaeva):
The man's having fun))
( Russian subtitles playing )
Himmler summons Müller.
- Name a two-digit number.
- 45.
- Why not 54?
- Because it's 45!
Himmler writes "Nordic character" and summons Eismann.
- Name a two-digit number.
- 28.
- Why not 82?
- 82 is fine, of course, but 28 is better.
Himmler writes the characteristic "near Nordic character" and calls the next one.
- Name a two-digit number.
- 33.
- Why not... Oh, it's you, Stirlitz.
Today is the 40th anniversary of the release of the film
The man's having fun))
( Russian subtitles playing )