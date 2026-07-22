Interesting and Humour - page 1243
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... It's not about me... ... the people have mutated...
On Friday, the leadership of the Russian Academician Petrovsky Scientific Centre for Surgery awarded Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia the title of Honorary Professor. The Patriarch was awarded the mantle of Professor Emeritus "for spiritual healing, sacrificial service and preaching Christian morality".
Now it is necessary to make the chief rabbi of the Russian Federation the honorable urologist and the chief Buddhist the honorable psychiatrist!
And also to give all doctors and nurses the title of "Honorary Saint". To apply for the title of "Odd Saint" only on the 13th of each month, not coinciding with Fridays.
- Ivanov, name me two wild animals.
- The tiger and... I don't remember.
- You don't know. Sit down, D.
- Petrov, name me three wild animals.
- Tiger, lion, um...
- You don't know. Sit down, two!
- Izya! Name five wild animals!
- Two tigers and three lions!
A second chance to live out your life...
Erik Johansson