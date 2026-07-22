Interesting and Humour - page 1892
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Not enough.
YOG!!!!!!!!!
Shit... I can't get my face in the frame anymore... one nose sticking out of my eye. Quiet here... You're all pissed off on the Ukrainian mountain...
Speak russian.
I said why? )))
you've created a branch... welcome... I mean, you're welcome.)
You're so full of Ukrainian woe...
Who?! Я ?! I'm for Ukraine... I'll be a Ukrainian from now on. It's a shame to walk the same roads as you. You're all sovoks.
Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole...
Who?! Я ?! I'm for Ukraine... I'll be a Ukrainian from now on. It's a shame to walk the same roads as you. You're all sovoks.
Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole...
And the piano?
Who?! Я ?! I'm for Ukraine... I'll be a Ukrainian from now on. It's a shame to walk the same roads as you. You're all sovoks.
Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole...
10 Countries You Can Become a Citizen For Money
http://slon.ru/economics/10_stran_grazhdaninom_kotorykh_mozhno_stat_za_dengi-1028914.xhtml#pager
Yoschik:
Who?! Я ?! I'm for Ukraine... I'll be a Ukrainian from now on. It's a shame to walk the same roads as you. You're all sovoks.
Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole...
10 Countries You Can Become a Citizen For Money
http://slon.ru/economics/10_stran_grazhdaninom_kotorykh_mozhno_stat_za_dengi-1028914.xhtml#pager
If the piano is wooden, bears in Siberia will make a fire out of it. A balka to roast. Along with ficus. You know, as a condiment.
Well, first of all, not everyone is here. And secondly, what are you implying?
As it should be - the very, very real plasticine...