Interesting and Humour - page 1892

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Yoschik:
Not enough.

YOG!!!!!!!!!

Shit... I can't get my face in the frame anymore... one nose sticking out of my eye. Quiet here... You're all pissed off on the Ukrainian mountain...

 
Yoschik:
Speak russian.

I said why? )))

you've created a branch... welcome... I mean, you're welcome.)

 
artmedia70:

You're so full of Ukrainian woe...

Who?! Я ?! I'm for Ukraine... I'll be a Ukrainian from now on. It's a shame to walk the same roads as you. You're all sovoks.

Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole...

 
Yoschik:

Who?! Я ?! I'm for Ukraine... I'll be a Ukrainian from now on. It's a shame to walk the same roads as you. You're all sovoks.

Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole...

And the piano?
 
artmedia70:
And the piano?
If the piano is wooden, bears in Siberia will make a fire out of it. A balka to roast. Along with ficus. You know, as a condiment.
 
Yoschik:

Who?! Я ?! I'm for Ukraine... I'll be a Ukrainian from now on. It's a shame to walk the same roads as you. You're all sovoks.

Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole...

10 Countries You Can Become a Citizen For Money

http://slon.ru/economics/10_stran_grazhdaninom_kotorykh_mozhno_stat_za_dengi-1028914.xhtml#pager

10 стран, гражданином которых можно стать за деньги
10 стран, гражданином которых можно стать за деньги
  • Шамси Асафов
  • republic.ru
В Россию пришла зима и авторитаризм? В теплых и свободных странах скрыться проще, чем кажется
 
Armen:
Yoschik:

Who?! Я ?! I'm for Ukraine... I'll be a Ukrainian from now on. It's a shame to walk the same roads as you. You're all sovoks.

Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, ole...

10 Countries You Can Become a Citizen For Money

http://slon.ru/economics/10_stran_grazhdaninom_kotorykh_mozhno_stat_za_dengi-1028914.xhtml#pager

First of all, it's not all of them. Secondly, what are you trying to say?
 
Yoschik:
If the piano is wooden, bears in Siberia will make a fire out of it. A balka to roast. Along with ficus. You know, as a condiment.
As it should be - the very, very good plasticine... you know... just the way you like it. So that it sticks to the needles and you can stick it in the winter so that in the spring you can get off the tree with your ass on the floor ...
 
Yoschik:
Well, first of all, not everyone is here. And secondly, what are you implying?
You never know... what if you don't like it in/in Ukraine too... You wouldn't want to come back to our roads.)
 
artmedia70:
As it should be - the very, very real plasticine...
This is bullshit, not a piano.
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