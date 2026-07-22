Interesting and Humour - page 4654
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Saudis' promised price reached
...is blown to smithereens.
It's an article. "Living to 2020" Google it. And you don't remember because it's been 12 years. Original.
That's why I don't remember, because no one ever thought to expect such figures by such and such a year. We expected at least the right momentum, direction, vector.
"There are no roads in Russia, only directions" (c) Napoleon
somewhere out there, far, far away, beyond the distant seas...
Asian medicine has its own special charm.
Ple, there's something about it) How I found it I can't remember)
it's not like that, guys !
.
Yes
The Mayor of Moscow has promised to pay some categories of citizens, I will not list them in order to move them away from politics, 4,000₽ each to sit in home quarantine. And it's 2,000 in advance.
It's like, get 2,000, and if you survive, get another 2,000.