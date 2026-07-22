Interesting and Humour - page 1657
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Predator attack. Bloodshed. 18+
Anyway, he says he's not leaving :Medvedev's spokeswoman denies news of Onishchenko's resignation
Golodets won't be able to return from China to Moscow. Onishchenko will ban her from entering Russia
Russian Post. All is not yet lost!
Russian Post. A letter must be long overdue.
Russian Post. We invented sultanas and apricots!
Russian Post. This is not DHL!
Russian Post. Doesn't it reach you?
Russian Post. Everyone else gets it, but he doesn't!
Russian Post. To each person in turn.
Russian Post. I'm all unpredictable!
Russian Post. There are many of you and only one of me.
No, they're stupid.
Qualcomm organised a rather interesting shoot using 130 HTC One smartphones arranged in a circle and combined into one system. The result was videos with a slow motion effect from different angles. A similar method was used in the visual effects of The Matrix film.
No, they're stupid.
Maybe you can say that again when you look a cat like that in the eye. We had one in our unit, it was really scary.
Maybe you can do it again by looking a cat like that in the eye. We had one in our unit, really scary.