Interesting and Humour - page 1287
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Clean, for the USE
I need help!!! Or maybe I got a virus... I don't know exactly... My computer freezes... I had one of those once... But I had to change the system... How can you check it out without changing the system?
Omer Hasomeroglu,a student at the Umeå Institute of Design in Sweden, has come up with a robot that will recycle concrete, separating it from rebar and other debris right on the spot. The project won this year's International Design Excellence Award (IDEA).
http://realty.rbc.ru/articles/12/07/2013/562949987866732.shtml
That's genius!!!
There are a lot of doubts about the realisation. It won't work for us.
The cheapest technique is the guster.
There are a lot of doubts about the realisation. It won't work for us.
The cheapest technique is the gaster.
The backhoe has caught on :)
now atavism )
An anachronism then.
Towards Friday