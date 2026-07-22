Interesting and Humour - page 1287

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Silent:

Clean, for the USE

 

 
sanek46207:
I need help!!! Or maybe I got a virus... I don't know exactly... My computer freezes... I had one of those once... But I had to change the system... How can you check it out without changing the system?
Just roll back the system and don't worry about it.
 
Contender:

Omer Hasomeroglu,a student at the Umeå Institute of Design in Sweden, has come up with a robot that will recycle concrete, separating it from rebar and other debris right on the spot. The project won this year's International Design Excellence Award (IDEA).

http://realty.rbc.ru/articles/12/07/2013/562949987866732.shtml

that's genius!!!
 
rvv2006:
That's genius!!!

There are a lot of doubts about the realisation. It won't work for us.

The cheapest technique is the guster.

 
sumkin75:

There are a lot of doubts about the realisation. It won't work for us.

The cheapest technique is the gaster.

The excavator has caught on :)
 
Contender:
The backhoe has caught on :)
now an atavism )
 
Mischek:
now atavism )

An anachronism then.

 
 

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