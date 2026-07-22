Interesting and Humour - page 4608
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The world's most efficient lithium-sulphur battery has been developed.
https://econet.ru/articles/razrabotana-samaya-effektivnaya-v-mire-litiy-sernaya-batareya
> you have access to a battery that can power your phone for five consecutive days
fuck :-) they must have lost it somewhere... i used to charge the phone once in a couple of weeks :) the old erikson wore out the buttons before the battery degraded
licer batteries :-)
> you have access to a battery that can power your phone for five days straight
Bljatn :-) lost somewhere... i used to charge the phone once in a couple of weeks :) the old erikson button wore off before the battery degraded
I have a Chinese smartphone with a 5000 mA battery. I charge it once every fortnight if I'm not too keen on playing games and use it mostly for calls only. For the sake of experiment I tested it in standby mode lasted 3 and a half weeks.
Brian Johnson and the Lada ;) Couldn't resist posting
In case anyone doesn't know, Brian Johnson is the lead singer of AC/DC.
Q: Worst car you've ever driven?
A: I had a Maxi that looked like a matchbox on steroids. You could only guess by the steering wheel that it was a car.
But it gets even worse, my neighbour had a Lada.
What's the difference between a Lada and a sheep? It's less embarrassing to drive a sheep
Brian Johnson and the Lada ;) Couldn't resist posting
In case anyone doesn't know, Brian Johnson is the lead singer of AC/DC.
Q: Worst car you've ever driven?
A: I had a Maxi that looked like a matchbox on steroids. You could only guess by the steering wheel that it was a car.
But it gets even worse, my neighbour had a Lada.
What's the difference between a Lada and a sheep? It's less embarrassing to drive a sheep.
What are you driving away from politics?
A sheep?
Hehe))
.
.
Heh, funny)))
wrestling ;)
wrestling ;)
Great video. The robot makers are good.
The credibility of information on the internet leaves a lot to be desired...
A pessimist is a dense filter.))
Can keep out even useful information.