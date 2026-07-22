Interesting and Humour - page 4608

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Pavel Gotkevitch:

The world's most efficient lithium-sulphur battery has been developed.

https://econet.ru/articles/razrabotana-samaya-effektivnaya-v-mire-litiy-sernaya-batareya

licer batteries :-)


> you have access to a battery that can power your phone for five consecutive days

fuck :-) they must have lost it somewhere... i used to charge the phone once in a couple of weeks :) the old erikson wore out the buttons before the battery degraded

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
licer batteries :-)


> you have access to a battery that can power your phone for five days straight

Bljatn :-) lost somewhere... i used to charge the phone once in a couple of weeks :) the old erikson button wore off before the battery degraded

I have a Chinese smartphone with a 5000 mA battery. I charge it once every fortnight if I'm not too keen on playing games and use it mostly for calls only. For the sake of experiment I tested it in standby mode lasted 3 and a half weeks.

 

Brian Johnson and the Lada ;) Couldn't resist posting


In case anyone doesn't know, Brian Johnson is the lead singer of AC/DC.

Q: Worst car you've ever driven?

A: I had a Maxi that looked like a matchbox on steroids. You could only guess by the steering wheel that it was a car.

But it gets even worse, my neighbour had a Lada.

What's the difference between a Lada and a sheep? It's less embarrassing to drive a sheep

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Brian Johnson and the Lada ;) Couldn't resist posting


In case anyone doesn't know, Brian Johnson is the lead singer of AC/DC.

Q: Worst car you've ever driven?

A: I had a Maxi that looked like a matchbox on steroids. You could only guess by the steering wheel that it was a car.

But it gets even worse, my neighbour had a Lada.

What's the difference between a Lada and a sheep? It's less embarrassing to drive a sheep.

What are you driving away from politics?

A sheep?

Hehe))

 

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Ivan Butko:

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Heh, funny)))

 

wrestling ;)


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

wrestling ;)


Great video. The robot makers are good.

 
the reliability of the information on the internet leaves a lot to be desired...
 
ELdorado76:
The credibility of information on the internet leaves a lot to be desired...

A pessimist is a dense filter.))

Can keep out even useful information.

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