Interesting and Humour - page 660

New comment
 
 
Mischek:
passers-by block the AMR....

The jungle :) everyone is filming something - like in the thick of things, but there is no result. What did they want to prove, what did they achieve? The guy in the car is lucky, because under the cameras the car can't be scratched or turned upside down and the paint can't be spilled - a lot of witnesses and documents - and behind the scenes they are talking about the revolution, the jungle :)

 
Sandy
 
peripatetikos:
Apple developer fired for refusing to apologise
And rightly so
 

That's it ((

1...653654655656657658659660661662663664665666667...4979
New comment