Interesting and Humour - page 469

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moskitman:

Guys, tell me a tip! How do I wean my 18-year-old nerd off my laptop and unlimited, no - no - no internet?

So far I've changed the password to wi-fi, I can see he's sulking, but he's not letting on. Not in the army.

Reduce parental control and allow independent living (enter, leave the house at any time, personal space in the house, the right to have a say in the family).
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Integer:
Reduce parental control and give the right to live independently (in, out of the house at any time, personal space in the house, the right to have a say in the family).
And "nerd" should be changed to "son".
 
Apexer:
And change 'nerd' to 'son'.

Here comes the son. ))

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kPVT:

Here comes the son. ))

Dad?!
 

yyy))

Anything is possible, I've spent a lot of time on business trips.

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kPVT:

yyy))

Anything is possible, I've spent a lot of time on business trips.

I'm afraid we're not the right age, unless you went on business trips about 40 years ago.
 
OK, I'm not mentally prepared to find a child out of wedlock.
[Deleted]  

It happened today in Novokuznetsk.

 

Demonstration of the big gun in the Indian Army.


 
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