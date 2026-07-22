Interesting and Humour - page 469
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Guys, tell me a tip! How do I wean my 18-year-old nerd off my laptop and unlimited, no - no - no internet?
So far I've changed the password to wi-fi, I can see he's sulking, but he's not letting on. Not in the army.
Reduce parental control and give the right to live independently (in, out of the house at any time, personal space in the house, the right to have a say in the family).
And change 'nerd' to 'son'.
Here comes the son. ))
Here comes the son. ))
yyy))
Anything is possible, I've spent a lot of time on business trips.
yyy))
Anything is possible, I've spent a lot of time on business trips.
It happened today in Novokuznetsk.
Demonstration of the big gun in the Indian Army.