Interesting and Humour - page 1837
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There is not a democrat in power who would not dream of shooting his opponents. Klitschko's party compiles lists of enemies of Euromaidan
By the way, on fb there appeared appeals to Klitschko's party from people with a request to put them on these lists ...
Why do people want to solve issues only by killing each other?
There is not a democrat in power who would not dream of shooting his opponents. Klitschko's party compiles lists of enemies of Euromaidan
By the way, on fb there are appeals to Klitschko's party from people asking to put them on the list ...
Why do people only want to solve issues by killing each other?
Because lustration is necessary. That is, let the government continue to rob the country, corrupt judges judge, prosecutors jailed by order, and torture by the police?
What does it mean to shoot ? Where is it written that we should shoot them?
what are the lists for? to distribute humanitarian aid? i have seen/been in different countries how it was ... Why do you put people on the list? Are you on the list? Is your wife and children on the list or not on the list? People are asking to be on the list ...
You don't have to be so naive not to understand...
Why do they need lists? Do they need humanitarian aid? I've seen/been in different countries, how it was ... Why do they put ordinary people on the list? Are you on the list? Is your wife and children on it? Or are they not on the list yet? People are asking to be on the list ...
You don't have to be so naive not to understand...
Ah, there you go... Don't worry, all the top brass have already moved their children and wives to the Europes where they are doing quite well. Before this whole mess.
Think about this - so it's OK to beat and jail innocents. Calling their families and relatives and threatening them is OK, dressing up SBU operatives and attacking their own enlisted men with them and then presenting them as provocations - this is OK, and creating the combat wing of the party - this is OK. And the authorities are doing all this.
I understand that it is hard, or even impossible, to see all the objective information from outside. Especially after watching too much zombie TV.
If it bothers you so much, you come and take the side of the authorities, they will even pay you, and pay you well.
They will tell you what assholes we are and that we do not want to develop:
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Interesting & Humorous
newdigital, 2013.12.02 19:57I am travelling now (realistically, not with IP Beeline) ... but when I travel I will say everything ... and why they do not want to develop their country like Poles do ... and so on ... all about the free stuff ... let me fly ...
Why do people only want to resolve issues by killing each other?
What are the lists for? To distribute humanitarian aid? I have seen/been in different countries as it happens ... Why do you put people on the list? Are you on the list? And your wife and kids? Or not on the list yet? People are asking to be on the list ...
You don't have to be so naive not to understand...
What exactly is "not understanding"?
Do you understand yourself when you reread the text?
Am I the only one who does not understand half of your posts?
There is not a democrat in power who would not dream of shooting his opponents. Klitschko's party compiles lists of enemies of Euromaidan
By the way, on fb there appeared appeals to Klitschko's party from people with a request to put them on these lists ...
Why do people want to solve issues only by killing each other?
An interesting interview, in my opinion.
Especially the last part (from 17:45)