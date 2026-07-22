Interesting and Humour - page 4027

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[Deleted]  
khorosh:

Vj;yjj b nfr/)


Yes

 
khorosh:

Vj;yjj b nfr/)

Bullshit, a moderator can get you banned, but for flooding you get banned for 3 times as long)


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Bullshit, a moderator can get you banned, and for flooding you get banned for 3 times as long)



How about backwards? ))

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

What if it's backwards? ))

You get "Kati onjom", but it's more like sending someone off and calling them onjom. This could get you a longer sentence).

[Deleted]  

Well, if the Moderator is a Mage, then fine, but I couldn't find a translation )))

 
Vladimir Zubov:

Well if the Moderator is a Mage then fine, but I couldn't find the translation )))

Seriously) Although yes, google is smarter than all of us put together.


Case in point:

A young man says into his phone: Google, where am I?

His grandmother turns to him, "You're a goddamn junkie! You're in a bus, but you probably forgot your Gulu at the bus stop.

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Seriously) Although yes, google is smarter than all of us put together.



Well I didn't find the translation, although even if your translation is correct, I didn't say anything wrong )))

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

You get "Kati onjom", but it's more like sending someone off and calling them onjom. You could be punished with a longer sentence).


It sounds like some kind of Oriental language!

[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:

It sounds like some kind of oriental language in this version!


It's easier to understand in St. Petersburg )))

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

It sounds like some kind of Oriental language in this version!

Oh, that Petrovich, he made so much noise with one phrase)

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