Interesting and Humour - page 4027
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Vj;yjj b nfr/)
Yes
Vj;yjj b nfr/)
Bullshit, a moderator can get you banned, but for flooding you get banned for 3 times as long)
Bullshit, a moderator can get you banned, and for flooding you get banned for 3 times as long)
How about backwards? ))
What if it's backwards? ))
You get "Kati onjom", but it's more like sending someone off and calling them onjom. This could get you a longer sentence).
Well, if the Moderator is a Mage, then fine, but I couldn't find a translation )))
Well if the Moderator is a Mage then fine, but I couldn't find the translation )))
Seriously) Although yes, google is smarter than all of us put together.
Case in point:
A young man says into his phone: Google, where am I?
His grandmother turns to him, "You're a goddamn junkie! You're in a bus, but you probably forgot your Gulu at the bus stop.
Seriously) Although yes, google is smarter than all of us put together.
Well I didn't find the translation, although even if your translation is correct, I didn't say anything wrong )))
You get "Kati onjom", but it's more like sending someone off and calling them onjom. You could be punished with a longer sentence).
It sounds like some kind of Oriental language!
It sounds like some kind of oriental language in this version!
It's easier to understand in St. Petersburg )))
It sounds like some kind of Oriental language in this version!
Oh, that Petrovich, he made so much noise with one phrase)