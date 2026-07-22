Interesting and Humour - page 308
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Here we go...
You can't say a word, they just attribute non-existent sins.
Go to hell, all of you.
No no no, don't go away, we're just making conversation.
Whoever finds a single pro-dictatorial comment from me (in relation to everyone (Pu, Ba, Proff)) on both resources, let him be the first to throw a stone at me...
I didn't expect that from you. :)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Whoever finds a single pro-dictatorial comment from me (in relation to everyone (Pu, Ba, Proff)) on both resources, let him be the first to throw a stone at me...
I did not expect that from you.
And FAQ has a lot of smiley faces, you just didn't notice them:
I didn't expect that from you. :)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
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I don't give a shit.
I don't think you think you give a shit. :)
In any case, regardless of whether or not you give a shit, I agree with your stance on the unacceptability of political speech.
I agree with your position on the inadmissibility of political statements.
Why? Everyone, by default, is an adult responsible for their families. They should have an active attitude and a balanced view of what our lives depend on.
What's the problem?
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Why? Everyone, by default, is an adult responsible for their families. They should have an active attitude and a balanced view of what our lives depend on.
What's the problem?
There is no problem, honestly. I don't want to read anything about politics on this forum, that's all. Anyway, you're gonna tell me "don't read it".
But suppose (pardon me, but it's more graphic) your girlfriend, the hot bear, giggles in bed at the most inopportune moments... You'll say to her, "Darling, please don't giggle." And she'll say, "If you don't like it, don't listen."
:)