Interesting and Humour - page 3225
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I don't mean anything bad ... I'm not comparing anyone ... but the two of them have very similar avatars... kind... but they're actually antipodes... Maybe they're not.
We'll make the forum unrecognizable.
Remember that picture of the island came up a while ago.
It seemed too beautiful. I came across it again recently. And I caught myself thinking that I haven't seen any other pictures of the island. Maybe it's a picture.
But no. This is a real island. In the heart of Ravoniemi, where the Finnish Father Christmas lives. There's even a video, but not many views.
It's understandable. A long time ago, not everybody had internet. Then a lot of people had it. Then the speed began to appear ... and so on. As a result, there was a period when the Internet were advanced, wealthy and educated. So there was an atmosphere. And now, when any retired Stalinist spends his time at the computer and gets bored and pushes his mothballs everywhere, the atmosphere is appropriate.
When the internet was a gimmick and it was "advanced, affluent and, I'm sorry, smart". 80% of the traffic was pornography.
When the internet was a gimmick and it was "advanced, affluent and, I'm sorry, smart". 80% of the traffic was pornography.
When the internet was a gimmick and it was "advanced, affluent and, I'm sorry, smart". 80% of the traffic was pornography.
You weren't watching porn?
Remember that picture of the island came up a long time ago.
It seemed too beautiful. I came across it again recently. And I caught myself thinking that I haven't seen any other pictures of the island. Maybe it's a picture.
But no. This is a real island. In the heart of Ravoniemi, where the Finnish Father Christmas lives. There's even a video, but not many views.
Share the source of the statistics
It is a well-known fact.
Y There are no permanent structures on the island. Apparently it floods regularly. And there is a floating house on the jetty, probably to hide in time of flooding or high tide. At first I thought it was a boat, but it wasn't.
Have you seen porn?