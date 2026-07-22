Interesting and Humour - page 2326

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Mischek:
not dry pitching)
 
sergeev:

Finally something relevant :)

although the presentation is still a bit dry.

"There's no difference in taste or colour" :)))

 

No, your posts lack emotion and humor.


You had a post before you, at least you find interesting material from the internet compared to him. thank you for that.

but they're only "interesting" without "humour".

 
sergeev:
there's something in your picture -- the little guy has aged dramatically
 
 

The Russian treasury is replenished by 10% from the sale of vodka.

 

The 9 main problems in a programmer's job

9 главных проблем в работе программиста
  • it.rabota.ua
Большинство людей, не связанных с разработкой, признают, что работа программиста сама по себе непроста. Однако они даже не подозревают, в чём именно заключаются эти сложности. На Quora разработчики обсудили, что им самим кажется сложным в своей работе. Так и сложился этот список из 9 самых сложных задач разработчика. Как вы увидите, сложной...
 
Fillellin:

The world's strongest beer at 67.5 degrees is brewed by two friends from Scotland.

Looked for where to buy it - it was sold out very quickly (it says it's out of stock now).
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