Interesting and Humour - page 2326
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Finally something relevant :)
although the presentation is still a bit dry.
"There's no difference in taste or colour" :)))
No, your posts lack emotion and humor.
You had a post before you, at least you find interesting material from the internet compared to him. thank you for that.
but they're only "interesting" without "humour".
The Russian treasury is replenished by 10% from the sale of vodka.
The 9 main problems in a programmer's job
The world's strongest beer at 67.5 degrees is brewed by two friends from Scotland.