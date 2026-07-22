Interesting and Humour - page 560
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5 years
34 interesting facts:
6. Dirty snow melts faster than clean snow25. One third of public school teachers send their children to private schools
28. Jesus was a Capricorn (if at all)
Fact 6, what's interesting about it? It's a law of nature, the darker the colour, the more it absorbs solar energy. Ford, therefore, painted cars with black paint as it dries faster.
Fact 25, clearly shows the level of education in public schools.
28. Wow! I'm a Capricorn, too!
Fact 6, what's interesting about it? It is a law of nature that the darker the colour, the more it absorbs solar energy. Ford used to paint cars with black paint because it dries faster.
Fact 6, what's interesting about it? ...
Fact 25, clearly shows the level of education in public schools.
We have the APEC summit here - and we have nothing to brag about, except for the three bridges, nothing has been completed, but they stole the money, and that is how it is going
No way, it shows a relatively high level of income of teachers who send their children to public schools, where, understandably, the level of education is higher.
You are exaggerating the capabilities of American teachers.
...However, if the bully bothers everyone, they can get kicked out of the school. There was a case last year. One of them got expelled, got bored at home, went back to school. He got into a fight with a guard, so much so that he shot him. He hit another boy, good thing the bullet hit his briefcase, didn't hurt him. Now you decide if these stompers should be armed or not...
You are exaggerating the capabilities of American teachers.
...However, if the bully bothers everyone, they can get kicked out of the school. There was a case last year. One of them got expelled, got bored at home, went back to school. He got into a fight with a guard, so much so that he shot him. He hit another boy, but the bullet hit his briefcase, didn't hurt him. Now you decide whether or not to arm those stompers...
Where did you read the word "American"? And the distribution of salaries by profession can be found on the Internet from more reliable sources.
Well, it's understandable, isn't it? I mean, where are public schools most common? - Certainly in America. In our great and mighty country, school education is granted by the Constitution, so there is no need for public schools and it is not a common phenomenon in our country.
s. Well, he writes that he earns 30,000 a year. - That's not a bad average salary there. In public school in principle it is possible to arrange. But the point is - peripatetikos is right, they don't do it because they get greedy, but because they can see the system's rottenness from the inside.