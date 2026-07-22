Interesting and Humour - page 1427
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120 000 000 $
And the static version at what price? )))
- Did you go bald or something?!
"Where did we miss him?" - Moishe's parents thought painfully, listening to their son play the balalaika...
Yeah, okay. It's a good one.
It's Mishek who's slowing down :)
It's not Mishek who slows down, it's IE and the dudes who finish the joke only in chewing it up.
So who are these dudes if the joke about the new year is not understood by Mishek?
There's still powder in the guts and berries in the buttocks.)
They're a little slow for a 160.
Maybe the ford's got 13" wheels instead of 16".
"Their morals" (c)
Kim Jong-un's former mistress has been publicly shot. Singer Hyun Song Wol has been sentenced to capital punishment on pornography charges. A group of other musicians were executed along with her on August 20, reports ru.DELFI.lt.
According to sources in China, the singer and the leader of Unhasu Orchestra were arrested on August 17 for violating the pornography law.
The victims of the massacre included musicians of the orchestra, as well as dancers and performers from the Wangjaesan group. They were accused of allegedly selling their pornographic recordings in China. It is also alleged that some of the accused were found in possession of Bibles.
Kim Jong-un met Hyun Song-wol about 10 years ago. Kim Jong-il later forced his son to break up with his mistress and she married another man, a military man. Since then, there have been rumours that the couple have been romantically involved.
Kim Jong-un's current wife, Lee Sol-yu, was also a singer in the Eunhasoo Orchestra. It is unclear whether she had anything to do with the execution. The orchestra and Wangjaesan band were probably disbanded because of this scandal.
The accused were shot. The execution took place in front of other musicians and their families, who were sent to camps.
"Their morals" (c)