Interesting and Humour - page 3276
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Everyone knows the tale.
But if the classics of literature had written it, they would have made the following out of it.
Edgar Poe:
Remarque:
Kipling:
Balzac:
Jack London:
Shakespeare:
----------
Remarque would have written it best :)
Perhaps this is a more positive ending to the tale than in the Perrault version, when the girl is eaten by the wolf, or the first version by the Brothers Grimm in 1812, according to which the lumberjack frees her and her grandmother by cutting open the wolf's belly.
In the story, told by the Brothers Grimm in 1812, Snow White's jealous mother (not stepmother!) sends a gamekeeper to bring the girl's lung and liver, which the mother was going to pickle, cook and eat.
Also included in the Grimm Brothers' tale is the punishment of the cruel mother. In the story she appears at Snow White's wedding wearing red-hot iron clogs and dances in them until she drops dead.
In the original story, written by Carlo Collodi and published in 1883, Pinocchio falls asleep in front of a fire and his feet are burned, before killing the Talking Cricket who is teaching him with a wooden hammer.
Pinocchio is then turned into a donkey, tied to a rock and thrown off a cliff. Before this, a buyer buys Pinocchio in the form of a donkey in order to make a drum out of his hide. Throughout the story, he is chased, abused and imprisoned.
In the 1634 collection of fairy tales by the Italian storyteller Giambattista Basile, who was one of the first to record the tales later retold by Charles Perrault and the Grimm brothers, a girl gets a fibre of linen under her fingernail which pricks her and makes her fall asleep.
The prince who finds Sleeping Beauty finds her so irresistible that he rapes her despite her dead sleep. Nine months later she gives birth to twins, also in her sleep. She awakens only when one of the children, looking for breasts, sucks on her finger and pulls out a fibre.