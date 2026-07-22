Interesting and Humour - page 1818
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Stupid Bandar-logs. All they want is to beat Lenin.
In short, Pomeranian 2. Ukraine will go down in history along with France in terms of the number of "revolutions" per unit of time. But now the coloured ones.
Before Lenin, Russia fed all of Europe with bread. There is still no full assessment of this mummy. Hitler is just a sideline smoker.
Revolution everything
Opposition demands resignation of cabinet . They moved the protest vector last night. So they are sure that the people will agree.
Revolution everything
Opposition demands resignation of cabinet . They moved the protest vector last night. So they are sure that the people will agree.