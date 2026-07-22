Interesting and Humour - page 4280
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I thought, 1,000 hours is a bit short for a light bulb. Then I remembered changing bulbs because they used to explode once a week, with splinters flying all over the room. Now I have LED bulbs everywhere and they are good, but not as bright.
I have to buy regular bulbs. I get LEDs - they burn very brightly, almost like daylight.
It's not just light bulbs, everything has a shorter lifespan these days. Remember TVs that used to work for 20-30 years without breaking, where are they now? They won't last that long.
i don't remember, because when i was a student, all i did was repair soviet electronics
The televisions were lousy made, the plastic panels for the lamps shattered at the touch of a finger, the high-voltage power tubes (transformers) kept breaking through, and they cost a shitload of money to buy.
so don't give me that "oh-oh, what a fucked-up country" ))))
You just have to get proper light bulbs. I get LED bulbs - they burn very brightly, almost like daylight.
Pretty standard LEDs, 6 watts, 30,000 hours
Pretty standard LED, 6 watt, 30,000 hours
Almost every lamp model has two types of light: warm and daylight. Warm light was more familiar in the beginning (it is the habit of incandescent bulbs), but it is the dark one. If you take daylight, you get a perceptible increase in brightness.
Virtually every lamp model has two types of light: warm and daylight. Warm light was more familiar in the beginning (inherited from incandescent bulbs), but it is the dark one. If you take daylight, you get a perceived increase in brightness.
This is correct and it is natural because these two types of LED bulbs have different colour temperatures (measured in K - Kelvin), which does not imply the amount of heat they give off,
but the visual effect of perceiving the light source by the human eye.
Warm colour (warm white) is about 3000K and cool or daylight colour (cool white) is about 6000K.
I don't remember because, as a student, all I did was fix Soviet electronics for acquaintances.
The televisions were made in a terrible way, the plastic panels for the lamps were falling apart at the touch, the high-voltage gates (transformers) were always getting punctured, and they cost a lot back then, and you could hardly buy any more.
so don't give me that "ah-ah, what a fucked up country" ))))
Grommets went out a lot, they were in short supply. I used to moonlight selling them back in the '90s. A college classmate of mine worked as a technologist at a plant where they made them. He used to supply me with them from time to time, he was paid in wages for these transformers. I drove around the nearby towns in the Urals and offered them to TV studios. They took them without a sound, the profit was 50%. Yeah, the doldrums of the '90s, everyone survived as best they could.
...A college classmate worked as a technologist at a company that made them. He supplied me with them from time to time, he was paid a salary for these transformers.
And someone worked in another factory and was also paid by the products of his home plant - this one :)
And someone who worked in another factory and was also paid by the products of their home plant - this one.
Tried to use it. The feeling is - I wish it would end sooner.
Tried to use it. The feeling is - I wish it would end.
You're right - an unpleasant feeling, I guess. I should have met a girl (woman) :)