Interesting and Humour - page 58

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A creep like a creep... common... Even stupid... ...some kind of...

A total disappointment...

 
DDFedor:

A creep like a creep... common...

That cat's got a nerve. Almost killed her with a slipper. So we can get her out. I'll start again when it gets dark.
 
DDFedor:

A creep like a creep... common... Even stupid... ...kind of...

And dogs are better.

 

You can't have it both ways...

 

 

DDFedor:



A total disappointment...

http://www.prikolzzz.ru/98.swf

http://www.prikolzzz.ru/112.swf

 

The tactic used in the video is a failure. The tactic to achieve high results in a game like this is to build corridors and lock the balls in them.

 
Mischek:

http://www.prikolzzz.ru/98.swfhttp://www.prikolzzz.ru/112.swf

A totally different story!!!! )))
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