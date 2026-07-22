Interesting and Humour - page 78
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exclusive report
Peter . Closing of season 2011. More than 3 000 engines. Dozens of Harleys. Friendly atmosphere.
exclusive report
Peter . Closing of season 2011. More than 3 000 engines. Dozens of Harleys. Friendly atmosphere.
- Mathematics is the gymnastics of the mind" (Suvorov)
- "Mathematics is the queen of all sciences" (Gauss) (Gauss)
- "Higher mathematics kills creativity" (Fursenko, Russian Minister of Education and Science)