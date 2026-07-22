Interesting and Humour - page 78

New comment
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

exclusive report

Peter . Closing of season 2011. More than 3 000 engines. Dozens of Harleys. Friendly atmosphere.

 
Mischek:

exclusive report

Peter . Closing of season 2011. More than 3 000 engines. Dozens of Harleys. Friendly atmosphere.

Seen it too. When I walked around Nevsky, it was great.
 
- Mathematics is a gymnastics of the mind" (Lomonosov)
- Mathematics is the gymnastics of the mind" (Suvorov)
- "Mathematics is the queen of all sciences" (Gauss) (Gauss)
- "Higher mathematics kills creativity" (Fursenko, Russian Minister of Education and Science)
1...717273747576777879808182838485...4979
New comment