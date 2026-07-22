Interesting and Humour - page 4369

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Roman Shiredchenko:

Didn't get the gag here... :-)

Yuri! Merry Christmas! How is America doing?

It's no fun, it's just the picture's amazing.

Merry Christmas, Roman!

And there's impeachment, so I'm thinking of buying some stock or not.


 

(I've been drinking too much or not enough for New Year's Eve). )))


 
Unicornis:

(I've been drinking too much or not enough for New Year's Eve). )))


Underdrinking

 
 
Andrey Dik:

There you go, see what happens?

Well, you're an adult. Should you be offended by the irrational behaviour of children?
 

By the way, the Chinese have launched a rocket to the dark side of the moon with a lunar rover.

 
Sergey Golubev:

By the way, the Chinese have launched a rocket to the dark side of the moon with a lunar rover.

And they say it's all already there -

  • and the spaceship,
  • and the lunar rover's out there right now,
  • and the lunar probe is transmitting information back to Earth,
  • and the silkworm and plant capsules are there on the dark side of the moon.

In order to soon open an inhabited base there (Chinese).

And it will not be visible from Earth (as the dark side of the Moon).


 


For a party in the bathroom

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

For the bathroom party.

Now to shake it off, you'll have to pay a fortune and press a button - what's the world coming to?

 
Unicornis:

Now to shake it off, you have to pay money and press a button - what's the world coming to?

In the future maybe you won't even have to press a button, the microprocessor will get a signal from several sensors and an algorithm will trigger the flush, and a special toilet Android will unzip, shake and zip itself.

p.s.

How it rolls, it has rolled over and rolled on. One guy, I will not mention his name, knows his way around toilets, but he is already in prison.

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