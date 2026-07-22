Interesting and Humour - page 2024
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No no no, it was about the donation in case of your starvation. Look a few pages back. I suppose a few packs of Doshirak a month would be enough.
You'll need the bare minimum of accountability, a picture of you receiving it and eating it with a caption - Thank you to the forum.
No no no, it was about the donation in case of your starvation. Look a few pages back. I suppose a few packs of Doshirak a month would be enough.
You'll be required to do the bare minimum of reporting, a picture of yourself receiving and eating it with the caption - Thank you to the forum.
Really? Need I remind you of the exact quote - what was the deal?
artmedia70:
. Count my posts in this thread, count the number of bonus points for them, and I'll give you the points. For your peace of mind and tranquillity.
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It didn't say anything about starvation. but i get your point- you're trying to save a guy six quid. and i also understand the system of bamboozling the customer- to avoid having to pay for the order.
Get used to taking responsibility for your orders and your words..... I did the job - now it's your turn to pay.
This situation is hilarious - grown-up guys start to cheat and evade the deal for a paltry sum ... Yeah. The price of your word as a man is 6 quid... Maybe 10 quid... if I can just figure it out.
Really? Need I remind you of the exact quote - what was the deal?
artmedia70:
. Count my posts in this thread, count the number of bonus points for them, and I'll give them to you. For your peace of mind and tranquillity.
-------------------
It didn't say anything about starvation. but i get your point- you're trying to save a guy six quid. and i also understand the system of bamboozling the customer- to avoid paying for an order.
Get used to taking responsibility for your orders and your words..... I did the job - now it's your turn to pay.
This situation is hilarious - grown-up guys start to cheat and evade the deal for a paltry sum ... Yeah. The price of your word as a man is 6 quid... maybe 10 quid - if I get the hang of it
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Interesting and Humorous
artmedia70, 2014.01.02 21:25Whatever. I can see that the man has an unhealthy interest in other people's ratings. He sees scammers everywhere. He's about to fart on this post. But my suggestion to him (and not to everyone who wants to) remains valid. Or maybe he's hungry and angry...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Mischek, 2014.01.02 21:27
I will also contribute to a hungry man.
I can with food, after the New Year, as always a lot is left. The dog can not eat any more, at least this one will eat
The name of the thread is"Interesting and Humorous".
Maybe a nice ass isn't funny, but it's certainly interesting.
The thread is calledInteresting and Humour.
Maybe a pretty booty isn't funny, but it's certainly interesting.