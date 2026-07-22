Interesting and Humour - page 2024

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trora:


No no no, it was about the donation in case of your starvation. Look a few pages back. I suppose a few packs of Doshirak a month would be enough.

You'll need the bare minimum of accountability, a picture of you receiving it and eating it with a caption - Thank you to the forum.

 
take it... give it to you, take it... )))
[Deleted]  
 
Mischek:

No no no, it was about the donation in case of your starvation. Look a few pages back. I suppose a few packs of Doshirak a month would be enough.

You'll be required to do the bare minimum of reporting, a picture of yourself receiving and eating it with the caption - Thank you to the forum.

Really? Need I remind you of the exact quote - what was the deal?

artmedia70:
. Count my posts in this thread, count the number of bonus points for them, and I'll give you the points. For your peace of mind and tranquillity.

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It didn't say anything about starvation. but i get your point- you're trying to save a guy six quid. and i also understand the system of bamboozling the customer- to avoid having to pay for the order.

Get used to taking responsibility for your orders and your words..... I did the job - now it's your turn to pay.

This situation is hilarious - grown-up guys start to cheat and evade the deal for a paltry sum ... Yeah. The price of your word as a man is 6 quid... Maybe 10 quid... if I can just figure it out.

 
The link to arbitration should be
[Deleted]  
Statement: First I was beaten when my mobile phone was taken away... Then I was beaten up for being a Siemens A-35. And then the police beat me for looking for such a phone...
 
trora:

Really? Need I remind you of the exact quote - what was the deal?

artmedia70:
. Count my posts in this thread, count the number of bonus points for them, and I'll give them to you. For your peace of mind and tranquillity.

-------------------

It didn't say anything about starvation. but i get your point- you're trying to save a guy six quid. and i also understand the system of bamboozling the customer- to avoid paying for an order.

Get used to taking responsibility for your orders and your words..... I did the job - now it's your turn to pay.

This situation is hilarious - grown-up guys start to cheat and evade the deal for a paltry sum ... Yeah. The price of your word as a man is 6 quid... maybe 10 quid - if I get the hang of it

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Interesting and Humorous

artmedia70, 2014.01.02 21:25

Whatever. I can see that the man has an unhealthy interest in other people's ratings. He sees scammers everywhere. He's about to fart on this post. But my suggestion to him (and not to everyone who wants to) remains valid. Or maybe he's hungry and angry...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting and Humorous

Mischek, 2014.01.02 21:27

I will also contribute to a hungry man.

I can with food, after the New Year, as always a lot is left. The dog can not eat any more, at least this one will eat



 
trora: and socialising - an unsatisfied kid posting pictures of naked girls' butts in a humour thread and thinking it's funny - is a good choice for socialising...

The name of the thread is"Interesting and Humorous".

Maybe a nice ass isn't funny, but it's certainly interesting.

 
Mathemat:

The thread is calledInteresting and Humour.

Maybe a pretty booty isn't funny, but it's certainly interesting.

Well, it's not for everyone and we should be tolerant of them
 
butt like a knee ... the same feelings (none at all). But that's my personal opinion, sorry.
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