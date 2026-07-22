Interesting and Humour - page 1334
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Another option for a joke. :)
Any other versions?
Grifter, where did you steal the two plates?
They have merged with the shadow of the right leg through the left leg and are obstructed from view by the cocksucker. You can't see them in the photo. Can you see them? )))
Yes. If not Putin, then the cat.
Tavarisch, in the upper right corner of this composition, we are watching the growth of the horseradish. And the shadow that the crown of the horseradish casts on the ground is bullshit.
Putin addresses the problem of delays
Now it's on.
A ship for every Russian by 2050