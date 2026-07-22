Interesting and Humour - page 1789
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Freedom for Khodorkovsky!
They dug him up? Where's the honey now?
Or is it all mushrooms?
Dug out? Where's the bear now?
Or is it all mushrooms?
Nah, I stole his computer. He's still asleep.
Oh, man... And this? The shadow of Hamlet's father?
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Interesting & Humorous
Mischek, 2013.11.27 13:24Yes, I am wrong, it is not the boatman, it is the pilot.
Oh, man... And this? Hamlet's father's shadow?
That's right, your slipper is Hamlet's father's.
And the other one is his mother's.
Oh, man... And this? The shadow of Hamlet's father?
Or think about it, now Hamlet's monologue with your slipper instead of Yorick's skull.
"I knew him..." ))))
Moscow, how many ...
This one is no less interesting. First of all, it flies and rides (already). Secondly, it is potentially much more economical (the lifting power is not entirely due to the engine).