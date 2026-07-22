Interesting and Humour - page 1789

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newdigital:
Freedom to Khodorkovsky!
 
Yoschik:
Freedom for Khodorkovsky!

They dug him up? Where's the honey now?

Or is it all mushrooms?

 
Taking collective responsibility for the mall disaster, Latvia's government and prime minister resigned. In an unprecedented case...
 
artmedia70:

Dug out? Where's the bear now?

Or is it all mushrooms?

Nah, I stole his computer, he's still asleep.
 
Yoschik:
Nah, I stole his computer. He's still asleep.

Oh, man... And this? The shadow of Hamlet's father?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting & Humorous

Mischek, 2013.11.27 13:24

Yes, I am wrong, it is not the boatman, it is the pilot.
Creepy.
 
artmedia70:

Oh, man... And this? Hamlet's father's shadow?


That's right, your slipper is Hamlet's father's.

And the other one is his mother's.

 
artmedia70:

Oh, man... And this? The shadow of Hamlet's father?

Creepy.

Or think about it, now Hamlet's monologue with your slipper instead of Yorick's skull.

"I knew him..." ))))

 
 

Moscow, how many ...

 
Yoschik:Volocopter VC200 First Flight

This one is no less interesting. First of all, it flies and rides (already). Secondly, it is potentially much more economical (the lifting power is not entirely due to the engine).


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