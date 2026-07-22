Interesting and Humour - page 2506
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Also cool??? This movie is fucking awesome, it's just the right exposure of an idea that was botched in Lucy.
I don't argue, Lucy could have developed a cooler plot. For instance, "Excellence" (if you've seen it) also has a good idea, but, in my opinion, it's not very well implemented. At least there are no drugs in it, otherwise it's already a (dirty) trend.
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Again, evaluation is always very subjective. Everyone can like/dislike a film for different reasons. For example, I also liked "Lucy" partly because the idea coincided with my reflections on the universe lately. ))
tol64:
Yaybahar by Görkem Şen
Do all books really need to be read?
I came across an article in the economic news section of a popular website today. I found the article amusing. I am publishing it in full.
Will buttocks push the US economy?
Fortune has turned to the USA... With its lower back. In America business started by Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj, who have created a cult of huge buttocks, is rapidly gaining momentum. The new fashion's contribution to the growth of GDP is becoming more and more prominent by the day.
The most promising sector of the economy?There is a theory according to which the concept of female sexuality changes from one historical period to another, so to speak, "from top to bottom and backwards": first the most important part of the body is considered to be the breasts, then the butt.
But let's not go into historical research, but talk about economics. Plastic surgery has long been one of the most profitable areas in medicine. The first peak in the popularity of surgeries to insert implants occurred in the sixties, and then the demand was just for breast correction. The new round of our glorious history will allow surgeons to make money on buttock augmentation.
According to no less serious than we are, the Associated Press, more and more women in the U.S. are willing to spend big money on operations to "correct" the heel. But this is not the end of their contribution to the American economy: they also sell special panties with liners and fitness plans to somehow magically achieve buttock growth. It should be noted that, in the past, an increase in the soft spot was thought to be the result of a sedentary and passive lifestyle, as well as overeating.
Pop starsThe advertisement for large buttocks was made by American pop culture, pardon the pun. Long before Nicki Minaj, who in her song "Anaconda" bluntly told the world about the advantage of "big, fat asses", Sir Mix-a-Lot brought it up in "Baby Got Back". It was his timeless ideas along with the lyrics and vocals that formed the basis of this autumn's greatest hits. Performers such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Kylie Minogue have also contributed to the "cult of the buttocks".
The fifth growth pointNot everyone can afford expensive surgeries. But foam-lined underwear is only $22 and is in such rabid demand that sales have jumped 47% year on year in the past six months. Some colours are already sold out and there is a queue for them. The Pink Cotton Candy Boy Shorts in particular are being sold out.
Susan Bloomstone, co-founder of Booty Pop, a company that produces lined panties, says that customers are not happy with the amount of foam. Recently, there has been an increasing demand for 25% more padding. "People just want more pop," thinks Bloomstone.
Another impressive figure: there has been a 58% increase compared to 2012 in the number of operations for the Brazilian butt lift, which we will not elaborate on, but only hint that beauty in this case does indeed require sacrifice. Last year, a total of 11,000 women underwent the plastic surgery procedure to get a Brazilian butt lift.
Fitness centres are offering to strengthen and increase the muscles of the buttocks, with a price tag of $30 for 45 minutes. And on top of that, they are already ready to start selling special miracle leggings for $65.
The economic crisis is to blameFrench sociologist Jean-Claude Kaufmann argues that this can be explained by strictly economic reasons which, in turn, have an impact on the psychology of society. "In times of uncertainty, people are looking for protection. Men are attracted to women's thighs and buttocks, which give them a sense of security," says Kaufmann.
Style-setter Kim Kardashian, who has one of the biggest butts in the US, had an x-ray taken to prove she didn't have any implants. Kardashian has 21 million followers on Twitter and regularly receives selfies of herself with an obvious part of the picture, and perhaps it was her fans who pioneered the fashion for "gluteal fitness". Or maybe it was Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" music video, which has racked up over 300 million views... Either way, butts are now an integral part of the American economy.
Sviatoslav Bocharov
Link to article http://www.vestifinance.ru/articles/49277