Interesting and Humour - page 320
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What a country, what a pharmacy
AAAH . I pulled, I saw, I let go... and I still see it.
What now and where to pull? Otherwise it will stay like this (?)
Chinese bear, horror...
A Chinese bear, the horror.
Man is man's enemy, and zombie zombie zombie )
Allow me, I don't recognise you in your make-up.... Innokenty Smoktunovsky, Gosha!
Panda?
Allow me, I don't recognise you in your make-up.... Innokenty Smoktunovsky, Gosha!
Been wanting to change the old ugly still bundle of quid for a long time.
And that avatar even looks like me. Honestly.
I'll have to glamour up my profile :)
I've been wanting to change the old ugly, unmoving bundle of quid for a long time.
And that avatar even looks like me. Honestly.