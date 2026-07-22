Interesting and Humour - page 320

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What a country, what a pharmacy

 
 
 
sergeev:


AAAH . I pulled, I saw, I let go... and I still see it.

What now and where to pull? Otherwise it will stay like this (?)

Chinese bear, horror...

 
Mischek:

A Chinese bear, the horror.

Panda?
 
Man is the enemy of man, but zombies are zombies )
 
TheXpert:
Man is man's enemy, and zombie zombie zombie )

Allow me, I don't recognise you in your make-up.... Innokenty Smoktunovsky, Gosha!

 
Scriptong:
Panda?
If only.
 
sergeev:

Allow me, I don't recognise you in your make-up.... Innokenty Smoktunovsky, Gosha!

Been wanting to change the old ugly still bundle of quid for a long time.

And that avatar even looks like me. Honestly.

I'll have to glamour up my profile :)

 
TheXpert:

I've been wanting to change the old ugly, unmoving bundle of quid for a long time.

And that avatar even looks like me. Honestly.

Then let's rechristen you to Kesha (Innocent :)
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