Interesting and Humour - page 170
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http://esquire.ru/what-it-feels-like-75-1
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Since there are numerous nerve endings in the fingertips, it really does hurt like hell when your fingers start to thaw.
This guy had his fingernails pulled out, or rather what was dangling from his fingertips. They always get pulled out in cases like this. Then they grow back and fall out on their own, and so on several times. Then the nails stop falling out.
Oh, no, I had it on my feet, my toenails didn't hurt.
I don't know about the legs, I was talking about the arms. And maybe the frostbite wasn't too bad. The guy looked like he had a lot of frostbite.
There was no antifreeze in the car (GAZ 66), so we started it up empty and after 10 minutes we poured two canisters of boiling water
And once instead of a canister of water on the fireplace there was a canister of petrol, nobody got hurt, but the tent burned down and it was great fun.
In winter, you should go to the forest with a spare set of clothes (waterproofly packed).
The other day in our area, a hiker (a lone extreme - kamikaze) fell into a creek... Sitting on the bank wrapped in a blanket in -35 degrees Celsius. Luckily, some guys from the village were on a snowmobile.
- I axed milk 30 rockets in advance.
The 20 most bizarre deaths
1998: Tom and Eileen Lonergan were abandoned while diving with a group of divers outside Australia's Great Barrier Reef. They were abandoned by the ship's crew, who mistakenly counted the members of the dive team. Their bodies were never found. This incident prompted the film Open Water and an episode of 20/20.
A fascinating example of people's preoccupation with their own personalities. There were no more than 15 of them on the boat and nobody paid attention - where is my neighbour? The method of "roll call" in general... a person jumps off the board - they put a line, he comes on board - the line is crossed out.