Interesting and Humour - page 1020

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newdigital:
What's left (excuse me)?
I won't say )
 
Tell me when you wake up ))
 
Mischek:
I won't say )
Until 00:00, midnight? The vernal equinox? Also international day of happiness (UN holiday), forestry day, astrology day, meatless day and Tunisian independence day.
 
newdigital:
Until 00:00, midnight? the vernal equinox? also international day of happiness (UN holiday), forestry day, astrology day, meat-free day and Tunisian independence day.
World bear day? :)
 
newdigital:
Until 00:00, midnight? the vernal equinox? also international happy day (UN holiday), forestry day, astrology day, meatless day and tunisian independence day.

there's very little chance of guessing what we're drinking to.

it's like guessing where the price will be in an hour... kayne chance

 
If white (and fluffy), it was already 27 February.
 

The Day of the Bear, a holiday held in St. Petersburg since 1993, the essence of the holiday is this... further here.

 

Winter Bear Day 2012-2013 was successfully held on 23 December.

 
 
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