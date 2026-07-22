Interesting and Humour - page 2510
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Do all the books really need to be read?
Of the six books in the review - I've read three. I was particularly impressed by Martin's book "Clean Code". In general he is one of the "Extreme Programming" idiologists and closely related to Kent Beck, I recommend all books in the Extreme Programming series to read.
It's a bit of an afterthought...