Interesting and Humour - page 2510

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barabashkakvn:

Do all the books really need to be read?

Of the six books in the review - I've read three. I was particularly impressed by Martin's book "Clean Code". In general he is one of the "Extreme Programming" idiologists and closely related to Kent Beck, I recommend all books in the Extreme Programming series to read.

 
Good night

 
rvv2006:
Imagine sitting in a bar or wherever this was filmed and being sung from the ceiling and being shown interesting places
 

 
 
Will Besson think of sending Lucy into space?
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It's a bit of an afterthought...

 


 
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